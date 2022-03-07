Buckle up and start your engines because the real life Mario Kart racetrack in Niagara Falls opens for the season this weekend.

The Niagara Speedway is a four-storey go-kart track reminiscent of the famed video game, just off of Clifton Hills.

The racetrack spirals around itself, combining the thrill of go-kart racing with the experience of a rollercoaster ride.

The course is a 2,000 linear foot course that runs through a four-storey spiral, followed by two-tiered coaster-style ramps that run into another spiral.

The colourful go-karts hit up to a maximum speed of 32 km/hr with ample legroom for even the tallest of passengers.

If you want to live out your childhood dream and drive in an epic race, tickets are priced at $12 for a five minute race for drivers, while passengers pay $4 for the race.

For drivers who want to ride with a passenger, they must be at least 18 years old and meet the tracks height requirement.

The Niagara Speedway is set to reopen for the season on Mar. 12 at noon, but the reopening is weather dependent.