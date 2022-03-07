Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
mario go kart niagara falls

The real life Mario Kart racetrack in Niagara Falls opens for the season this weekend

Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Buckle up and start your engines because the real life Mario Kart racetrack in Niagara Falls opens for the season this weekend.

The Niagara Speedway is a four-storey go-kart track reminiscent of the famed video game, just off of Clifton Hills.

The racetrack spirals around itself, combining the thrill of go-kart racing with the experience of a rollercoaster ride.

The course is a 2,000 linear foot course that runs through a four-storey spiral, followed by two-tiered coaster-style ramps that run into another spiral.

The colourful go-karts hit up to a maximum speed of 32 km/hr with ample legroom for even the tallest of passengers.

If you want to live out your childhood dream and drive in an epic race, tickets are priced at $12 for a five minute race for drivers, while passengers pay $4 for the race.

For drivers who want to ride with a passenger, they must be at least 18 years old and meet the tracks height requirement.

The Niagara Speedway is set to reopen for the season on Mar. 12 at noon, but the reopening is weather dependent.

Lead photo by

Branson Tracks

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The real life Mario Kart racetrack in Niagara Falls opens for the season this weekend

Toronto man just came up with invention to fix every Canadian kid's worst nightmare

GoodLife fires hundreds of fitness instructors in Toronto and across Canada

Martha Stewart just accidentally leaked a new Toronto Maple Leafs jersey

Toronto Raptors rookies are the worst boy band ever but fans are here for it

That time the TTC removed a penis shaped map from a Toronto subway station

People upset after vaccination requirements lifted for Leafs and Raptors games

Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new heritage jersey and fans are already hating on them