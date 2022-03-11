Tickets to FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Toronto sold out in presale and people are upset

For the first time in years, it looks like Canada is on the road to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. With all the excitement for Team Canada, fans have been eager to get the chance to buy tickets to their qualifying games.

Due to this rare event, tickets to the qualifying game against Jamaica have sold out during the presale on Mar.10, not giving other fans the chance to buy tickets during the general sale on Mar. 11.

The news of the game being sold out has made soccer fans quite upset.

Sold out on a Pre sale. 🙄. Not a good look. It should give others a chance as well to attend. — Easy-E (@T_Dot_Sportz) March 10, 2022

Most fans are in denial.

One fan complained, saying that presales shouldn't exist if they know the game is going to sell out.

There's absolutely no point to pre-sales anymore if they know games are gonna sell out. Get rid of this membership exclusive nonsense and let everyone but the tickets at the same time.



And this is coming from someone who was in Kingston in 2004 to watch this team play Belize. — Azu (@ahzuran) March 11, 2022

For those who shelled out the $50 to become a CanadaRED+WHITE member, they were lucky enough to receive a presale code, but those who waited for the general sale were all out of luck.

Nope. Unless you wanna spend $50 to get a become and red&white member on top of the $100+ ticket and the ridiculous fees ticketmaster applies. Love how they’re pricing people out at the first whiff of success. For context portugal is charging 15 euros for their game v Turkey. — adaff29 (@adaff29) March 10, 2022

TFC season ticket holders were also given a presale code, but priority went to those who are CanadaRED+WHITE members.

I think the more surprising thing was all TFC season ticket holders had a presale at the same time as Canada Red/White. Though they'll be some overlap between the two groups. TFC must of sent out 5-10k presale codes, which people could use to buy 4 tickets. — John Heap (@JohnEuanHeap) March 11, 2022

One fan wrote that they paid for the membership but didn't get a code.

Paid for a membership, got the order confirmation . Didn’t even receive an email with a code lol — Jason Wong (@jasonwong_21) March 11, 2022

Others have complained about the price of the tickets.

Dude....200 bucks for 200 level seats, seriously????? pic.twitter.com/ojqwljaSPh — cane5611 (@coach5611) March 11, 2022

Some have complained about cheaper seats being about $100.

Clearly you guys are cashing in, but this will come back to bite you. You don't pay these players, these prices were akin to extortion. $91 for the cheap seats? I passed on those, and will again in the future if this pricing keeps up. It's cheaper to watch England FFS.... — CEOofstocks 🍁©️ (@CEOofstocks) March 11, 2022

Although the tickets are sold out, those who want to go to the game have eagerly posted asking if anyone is selling extra tickets.

Does anyone have extra tickets for Canada vs Jamaica game. Let me know ASAP#CanMNT — Jordan Holmes (@jholmes104) March 11, 2022

For those lucky enough to score some tickets, they've been vocal about how excited they are to catch the game.

CANADA VS JAMAICA MARCH 27 CATCH ME AT BMO FIELD WITH MY VOICE GONE — Andrea (@isolatedteddy) March 11, 2022

If you didn't get tickets, make sure to catch the qualifying game on television on Mar. 27, it'll be one for the books.