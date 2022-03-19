Spring is just around the corner which welcomes a warmer season full of rain, but also blossoming flowers!

If you love fresh flowers as much as I do then this news is for you, because you can pick your own flowers at a farm near Toronto this spring.

Located in Milton, Andrew's Scenic Acres is about an hour's drive from Toronto.

From a variety of flowers to seasonal fruit, the farm is your one-stop-shop for all things pick your own.

Explore 165 acres and pick your own peonies, tulips, dahlias, and sunflowers when they're at peak bloom. Traverse the fields and take the perfect Instagram picture.

Don't forget to bring your own basket or rent one from the farm to pick your own seasonal fruits and vegetables including berries, asparagus, corn, and rhubarb.

Make sure to check the harvest schedule to see what's ready to be harvested when you visit.

After you've spent some time roaming the fields, check out the other activities the farm has to offer including one of the many countryside's walking trails, wagon rides, and visiting the animals that live on the farm.

Before leaving make sure to stop by the winery, which offers wine made from the different fruits grown on the farm. If wine isn't your forte, they also have some apple cider available.

Andrew's Scenic Acres is open for the season on May 7, with tickets priced at $15 for the day.