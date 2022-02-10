Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Toronto Raptors trade city-dissing Goran Dragic and fans are like buh-bye

It was a brief and rocky relationship with his adoptive new home in the north, but the Raptors have shipped off veteran talent Goran Dragic as part of a multi-player NBA trade deadline deal that will see the Slovenian legend take his talents to the San Antonio Spurs.

The deal, which dropped mid-day Thursday, sends Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, and a 2022 second-round pick acquired from the Detroit Pistons north of the border in exchange for Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick.

Fans didn't get to see much of Dragic, who has spent much of the season injured or benched, playing just five regular-season games in a Raptors uniform before Thursday's trade.

Even before he ever suited up for the team, Dragic had rubbed Toronto fans the wrong way with comments about the city, for which he later apologized.

But the damage was done, and fans never really got behind Dragic, feeling shortchanged after the aging star came to Toronto needing an attitude adjustment after an off-season deal that shipped Raptors great Kyle Lowry to Miami.

Dragic claimed to have "higher ambitions," but he'll now be departing a team in unexpected playoff contention for the struggling 13th-place Spurs. So much for those ambitions Goran.

There seems to be debate as to whether Dragic never deserved the Raptors, or if the Raptors never deserved Dragic.

For fans north of the border, there seems to be no love lost with this latest move, many seeming happy to see what they perceive as an unwilling teammate move on the objectively less green pastures.

Though many still think that this could be part of a bigger movement in the works before the deadline expires, and many others suggest San Antonio will buy out Dragic's contract and ship him to the Dallas Mavericks.

So maybe he'll get to chase those higher ambitions after all.

