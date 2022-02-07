Toronto Blue Jays just reunited as Backstreet Boys at former teammate's wedding

It seems like just yesterday that the Toronto Blue Jays were contending for post-season greatness in those golden years of 2015 and 2016.

It's a whole different group of talent these days gunning for a shot at the World Series, but it seems some of the stars that studded that past lineup are brushing shoulders with the Jays of today

Fans have been left with a close and yet somehow distant memory of a team that fell just short of greatness, but players were left with much more than just champagne-soaked ALDS-winning t-shirts and hats.

Many players from that still-recent era have moved on from the majors or hung up their batting gloves entirely, but they still have connections and lasting friendships in the Blue Jays organization.

And we got to see these baseball brothers reunited at the recent wedding of former Jays second baseman and current minor league coach Devon Travis.

Several current and former Blue Jays were on hand to celebrate the occasion, posing for a group shot that looks like it could easily be mistaken for a 1990s boy band album cover.

This makes me so emotional 😢😭😭 https://t.co/VDqNH5O8Vk — Darlene MacNevin (@dardarmack) February 7, 2022

Current Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki shared the shot on Twitter, showing many familiar faces that have aged in the years since we knew them best, along with some fresher faces. From left to right, the photo includes Borucki, Dwight Smith Jr, Marco Estrada, Jose Bautista, Devon Travis, Randal Grichuk, Kevin Pillar, and Ryan Goins.

Borucki was clearly well aware of the visual similarities between the group and another famous assembly of dudes wearing white, with the caption "Backstreet's back."

We even got to see Borucki and Travis showing off some slow-mo moves.

News of Travis' wedding has fans wishing him congratulations, but the knot-tying seems overshadowed by the joy of fans getting to see their former heroes reunited.

Love seeing these guys together ❤️ — Tam (@Tam05838699) February 7, 2022

And while it's a blast from the past for some fans, it's dredging up at least one sour memory.

Should be a WS champ photo except the guy in the middle didn’t call off the guy in the back right against KC — Aaron Rosenthal for York Central MPP (@Aaron_Rosenthal) February 7, 2022

Others are wondering why other former teammates weren't featured in the photo, like former Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, while one commenter is just wondering about the odd background placement of Ryan Goins.