Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bisha skating

Toronto just got a new rooftop skating rink

A private skating rink just opened on a rooftop in Toronto, and it's available for two-hour bookings.

Bisha Hotel just launched Bisha Chalet on Jan. 24, where you can bring your own skates and take in rooftop views.

You can also accompany your skate with hot drinks like hot chocolate, coffee and tea, plus pastries from in-house cafe French Made, which serves some mighty fine croissants.

The hotel's Bisha Suite has been turned into a winter chalet, and their fourth floor outdoor balcony has been transformed into a skating rink over the course of one weekend.

"Our patios are very popular with our guests in the summer, so we wanted to find a way for them to enjoy the patios during the winter," Bisha general manager Aaron Harrison tells blogTO.

"It's a new way to enjoy the city without leaving the comfort of the Bisha. With recent lockdowns, we wanted to introduce some fun that was out of the ordinary."

The chalet is only available to people who are staying at Bisha, and the 1,300-square-foot mini rink can only accommodate up to eight people. Two-hour time slots can be booked with the concierge, and are first come first serve.

"We've had a lot of inquiries and DMs on our socials asking about the skating rink and how to book it," says Harrison. "We are one of the only hotels offering an outdoor skating rink, and we think it's a perfect fit for Toronto's winter weather."

Bisha

