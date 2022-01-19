Toronto gym moves equipment outdoors for workouts in harsh winter weather

Would you exercise outdoors in sub-zero temperatures? One gym in Toronto has moved their equipment outdoors so people can do just that.

CrossFit YKV has been running outdoor fitness sessions for the past two years, and even ran some classes outside in the summer before lockdowns.

This winter, though, "it was a little like ripping off a Band-Aid" according to co-founder Blair Lyon.

Right after the current lockdown began, on Jan. 5, CrossFit YKV started holding outdoor classes again despite freezing weather.

The gym's Instagram story shows multiple videos of members Lyon calls "warriors" lifting weights, working out on rowing machines and doing push-ups in cold, dark weather and even in drifts of snow.

Equipment from the gym has been set up outside in the parking lot.

"Last time we started the training outside in October and eased into the cold weather," Lyon tells blogTO. "We train in cold weather, snow, you name it."

Toronto gym CrossFit YKV is now holding sessions outdoors in the freezing weather - 📹 CrossFit YKV https://t.co/SyJ1L5Lzlv #Toronto #Gym pic.twitter.com/9Zi71wSNbX — blogTO (@blogTO) January 19, 2022

They are human, though: they do cancel classes when temperatures dip below -10 C.

If you can't bear the thought of leaving your cozy home, however, the gym also has an in-home version of their workouts you can take via Zoom at the same time as the outdoor classes.

Surprisingly, though, many people actually are up for the challenge.

"We get a lot more participation when we run the outdoor workouts and that is all that matters," says Lyon. "Getting the most people as possible exercising and staying healthy."

Classes are at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and drop-in sessions cost $35.