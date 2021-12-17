Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Wealthy season ticket holders given first dibs to limited capacity Toronto sports events

When the province issued new capacity restrictions for sports venues on Wednesday, many fans were left wondering what this meant for upcoming Maple Leaf and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena.

After the provincial announcement, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) quickly issued a statement, informing fans that it would "provide follow-up details to all ticket holders within 24 hours."

For almost a full day, fans with upcoming Leafs and Raptors tickets waited in agony to find out whether or not they'd be among those admitted to the arena at 50 per cent capacity.

On Thursday, those details arrived, and not everyone is happy about an arrangement favouring wealthy season ticket holders and leaving the rest of the fans in the lurch.

"Since the province's announcement late yesterday of venue capacity restrictions effective tomorrow, MLSE's ticketing operations has been working diligently to comply with these rules as fairly and seamlessly as possible for all ticket holders for upcoming Raptors and Maple Leafs games," reads a Thursday statement issued by MLSE.

The statement goes on to say that the policy aims to "prioritize and satisfy Season Seat Member commitments," saying that these ticketholders represent a large share of fans.

Many season tickets packages are purchased by wealthy individuals, corporations, and other businesses, something facing harsh criticism in the Twitterverse.

Anyone who purchased non-season tickets will be given a refund, while some season tickets members will be randomly allocated new tickets to accommodate the capacity restrictions.

On Wednesday, MLSE also announced plans to implement more stringent mask requirements at Scotiabank Arena, with the new protocol called "Operation Mask Up (or out)" taking effect for Saturday's Raptors home game.

The protocol "requires all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building."

