People are furious that a Toronto Raptors game isn't being postponed

For once, fans are pushing for an upcoming Toronto Raptors game in Chicago to be postponed after four more players were put into COVID-19 protocols, the team now shorthanded seven players, and down to just six regulars.

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Dalano Banton were already in protocols when another four players joined the list on Tuesday, including star rookie Scottie Barnes, veteran Fred VanVleet, as well as young talents Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

The Raptors charter is taxiing on runway to take flight to Chicago, source tells ESPN. They have 7 players in protocols, injuries and appears 6 regular players -- plus replacements rushing to scene -- available to play the Bulls on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2021

The team left with little more than a skeleton crew, fans are calling for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night to be postponed, but it appears the NBA has no plans to shut the game down despite having done so for higher-profile U.S. teams when they were shorthanded due to health protocols.

They never postpone raptors game — kene ezeike (@kezeike) December 21, 2021

In fact, Toronto was supposed to host Orlando on Monday, but an outbreak on the Magic led to that game being postponed. A previous game scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Dec. 16 was also postponed when ten players and staff members of the Chicago Bulls were in COVID protocols.

So they'll postpone Raptors games, just not for the benefit of the Raptors.

so when the bulls were sick, game was postponed so it wasn't forfeited, but now the raptors are risking more cases for a guaranteed L https://t.co/urJjRY7d1B — William Lou (@william_lou) December 21, 2021

Other Bulls games were also postponed in similar circumstances the Raptors now find themselves in, but it's dead silence from the NBA.

The Raptors basically have 3/4 of their Roster out too. Last week Chicago technically had enough players yet they still postponed the game. — Kerri (@Kerri1515) December 21, 2021

Understandably, fans are calling out the league for an apparent policy favouring U.S. teams.

@ctsbulls the NBA is an absolute joke to be allowing the Raptors to get on a flight. If I were anyone from Chicago, I wouldn't go anywhere near that arena tomorrow if the game isn't cancelled. Nowhere near. Everyone throughout MLSE has got or is getting COVID. https://t.co/Ez8QidCUAU — Gary Barone (@gbarone2) December 21, 2021

There are also serious concerns about the six Raptors players who apparently tested negative and have since boarded a plane along with rushed replacement players bound for the game in Chicago.

Among the many concerns about the Raptors getting on this plane and playing: How confident are they that those 6 players who are testing negative today will continue to test negative tomorrow? This team is in outbreak and shouldn't be going anywhere, let alone playing basketball. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 21, 2021

The Raptors have even signed players on rare ten-day "hardship contracts" due to the team outbreak and league pressure to play on. Among the signings is Mississauga's own Nik Stauskas. Some are even poking fun at the team's apparent desperation for talent.

Pleased to announce the Raptors have signed me to a 10 day contract due to hardship exemption — Isaiah Smith (@Torontosboss_2k) December 21, 2021

It's a crucial game for the Raptors, who are looking to even their 14-15 record, but with a team full of G-League players, many fans think this is shaping up to be a guaranteed loss for the shorthanded squad.