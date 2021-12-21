Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
raptors not postponed

People are furious that a Toronto Raptors game isn't being postponed

For once, fans are pushing for an upcoming Toronto Raptors game in Chicago to be postponed after four more players were put into COVID-19 protocols, the team now shorthanded seven players, and down to just six regulars.

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Dalano Banton were already in protocols when another four players joined the list on Tuesday, including star rookie Scottie Barnes, veteran Fred VanVleet, as well as young talents Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

The team left with little more than a skeleton crew, fans are calling for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night to be postponed, but it appears the NBA has no plans to shut the game down despite having done so for higher-profile U.S. teams when they were shorthanded due to health protocols.

In fact, Toronto was supposed to host Orlando on Monday, but an outbreak on the Magic led to that game being postponed. A previous game scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Dec. 16 was also postponed when ten players and staff members of the Chicago Bulls were in COVID protocols.

So they'll postpone Raptors games, just not for the benefit of the Raptors.

Other Bulls games were also postponed in similar circumstances the Raptors now find themselves in, but it's dead silence from the NBA.

Understandably, fans are calling out the league for an apparent policy favouring U.S. teams.

There are also serious concerns about the six Raptors players who apparently tested negative and have since boarded a plane along with rushed replacement players bound for the game in Chicago.

The Raptors have even signed players on rare ten-day "hardship contracts" due to the team outbreak and league pressure to play on. Among the signings is Mississauga's own Nik Stauskas. Some are even poking fun at the team's apparent desperation for talent.

It's a crucial game for the Raptors, who are looking to even their 14-15 record, but with a team full of G-League players, many fans think this is shaping up to be a guaranteed loss for the shorthanded squad.

