Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
steph curry

Former Toronto resident Steph Curry just became an NBA all-time great and fans love it

Basketball fans around the world got to soak in a legendary moment in NBA history on Tuesday evening when Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for three-pointers in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' victory over the New York Knicks.

It was the 2,974th long-range bucket of Curry's 13-season career, breaking a record previously held by legends Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

Curry, credited with triggering the three-ball era, has been a force in the league for years, but even in his youth, he was launching threes on the hardwood of what was then known as the Air Canada Centre.

Long before Steph Curry would suit up for the Warriors, he lived right here in Toronto.

While his father Dell was playing for the Raptors from 1999-2002, Steph was tearing it up during team practices, impressing the pros and foreshadowing a successful career in the NBA.

When he wasn't getting early NBA hardwood experience, Curry was dominating local high school basketball, playing for the Queensway Christian College Saints.

So there are a dozen or so Torontonians out there who got to play high school basketball with the best three-point shooter in NBA history, and many more who were unfortunate enough to lose against him.

It's no secret that Steph Curry (and his younger NBA player brother Seth) spent time in Toronto, the local connection getting plenty of coverage when the Warriors faced the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Not only was this record-breaking shot taken by a former Toronto resident, but the moment in history was also assisted by a local talent.

Thornhill-born first overall pick in the 2014 draft, Andrew Wiggins, was credited with an assist on the play, adding another Toronto angle to the moment.

