Former Toronto resident Steph Curry just became an NBA all-time great and fans love it

Basketball fans around the world got to soak in a legendary moment in NBA history on Tuesday evening when Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for three-pointers in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' victory over the New York Knicks.

It was the 2,974th long-range bucket of Curry's 13-season career, breaking a record previously held by legends Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

STEPH CURRY MAKES HISTORY!



He now holds the record for most three-pointers made all time with 2,974 and counting 💦



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/uVMh58dS3z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2021

Curry, credited with triggering the three-ball era, has been a force in the league for years, but even in his youth, he was launching threes on the hardwood of what was then known as the Air Canada Centre.

Steph has been doing it since he was 13-years old in Toronto 🇨🇦



Congrats to the new 3-point KING @StephenCurry30 👑🏀@warriors | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/KioerVs80I — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 15, 2021

Long before Steph Curry would suit up for the Warriors, he lived right here in Toronto.

While his father Dell was playing for the Raptors from 1999-2002, Steph was tearing it up during team practices, impressing the pros and foreshadowing a successful career in the NBA.

The company my step dad worked for had season tickets for the Leafs and Raptors. Leafs tickets were always a no go but I remember seeing him Steph out there shooting when we got Raptors tickets — Jordan Thompson (@Jordant89) December 15, 2021

When he wasn't getting early NBA hardwood experience, Curry was dominating local high school basketball, playing for the Queensway Christian College Saints.

Steph Curry — from a skinny eighth grade phenom to the greatest shooter in history.



On the day he officially becomes that, resurfacing this look back at a legend that started in Toronto.https://t.co/N50o2SD8vU — Dan Robson (@RobsonDan) December 15, 2021

So there are a dozen or so Torontonians out there who got to play high school basketball with the best three-point shooter in NBA history, and many more who were unfortunate enough to lose against him.

Who knew when I was 9 years old I was playing basketball in Toronto against the future GREATEST THREE POINT SHOOTER in NBA History!!!



Congratulations Steph Curry! And his father my fave player ever Dell Curry! pic.twitter.com/6gn6xzk58d — Coby's Cashing Corner (@CobyValentine) December 15, 2021

It's no secret that Steph Curry (and his younger NBA player brother Seth) spent time in Toronto, the local connection getting plenty of coverage when the Warriors faced the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

TORONTO LEGEND STEPH CURRY pic.twitter.com/ueYQZNcQYz — CERB Gotti (@TheSlowBurn) December 15, 2021

Not only was this record-breaking shot taken by a former Toronto resident, but the moment in history was also assisted by a local talent.

Thornhill-born first overall pick in the 2014 draft, Andrew Wiggins, was credited with an assist on the play, adding another Toronto angle to the moment.