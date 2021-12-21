Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
face mask

Big venues in Toronto are finally starting to crack down on mask rules

While face masks have been a part of daily life for many months now (and will be for many months to come) there are certain situations where some people have gotten a little lax about keeping theirs on.

Largescale events such as concerts and sports games are one example, given how difficult it is for venue staff to monitor the mask usage of thousands of people at once, especially in the middle of the action.

But, as daily new case numbers continue to soar across the province, it seems some of these businesses are indeed attempting to crack down on the use of face coverings on their premises — especially now that food and drink service are prohibited in a slew of indoor settings, giving patrons little excuse.

As part of its new Operation Mask Up (or out) campaign, MLSE issued dozens of mask warnings at the last Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, and actually booted a few fans from the stadium.

A total of 25 people were handed cautions and 14 escorted out of the game by special mask compliance officers, the Star says — not many out of the nearly 10,000 permitted inside under newly slashed capacity limits.

The organization had cautioned attendees that they may face ejection from the building if they don't strictly adhere to health and safety protocols, which are being pushed more than ever as the Omicron variant spreads rampantly.

Thankfully, data from South Africa has indicated that the hospitalization rate for the strain is far lower than Delta, giving credence to the theory that the variant is mild in ways, especially in those who are fully vaccinated.

The Raptors vs. Orlando Magic game scheduled for Sunday night was postponed due to too many players and staff on the opposing team having to enter the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

