Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
degrasse 100m

Andre De Grasse wins bronze for Canada in 100m at Tokyo Olympics

Andre De Grasse has won bronze for Canada in the 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Running in lane 9 after coming second in his heat in the semi-finals, De Grasse ran a blistering 9.89 to equal his bronze medal achievement at the 2016 games in Rio De Janeiro.

De Grasse came up short in his quest to become the first Canadian man to win the Olympic gold at the event since Donovan Bailey set a world record at the 1996 games in Atlanta.

In a surprise result, Marcell Lamont Jacobs from Italy won gold in 9.80 and Fred Kerley claimed silver.

De Grasse previously won a silver media in the 200m at the 2016 Olympic games in what became memorable for his burgeoning bromance with Usain Bolt.

De Grasse is scheduled to hit the track next at Tokyo in both the 200m and men's relay events.

Team Canada

