Toronto FC fans upset after they didn't get free tickets to first home game at BMO Field

Toronto FC fans have plenty of reason to celebrate with their team returning to Toronto for the first time in over a year, and yet many have been left upset at being excluded from the festivities surrounding the team's first home game back at BMO field.

The team has announced that its first home games will be limited to 7000 people in attendance, with their first game back occuring this Saturday. To celebrate their return, the team invited a number of frontline healthcare workers, first responders and season seat members to attend.

Toronto FC officially allowed to start playing home games at BMO Field again https://t.co/mFdPaWMAer #Toronto #TorontoFC #BMOField — blogTO (@blogTO) July 14, 2021

Many season ticket holders were put into a lottery to win two free tickets to the game, while others claim that they received no information about this whatsoever, leaving to them feeling left out despite years of support.

I'm irritated because I've been a TFC SSH in good standing since 2007 and @TorontoFC didn't even bother to send me the link for the draw. I don't know what I did wrong but apparently my loyalty for all of these years didn't even earn me a shot at tickets.... — Jeff Seibert (@teengenerate_08) July 15, 2021

The tickets aren't the only free product either with free scarves, pizza, hot dogs, soda, and other snacks all reportedly being provided by various sponsors to those in attendance.

It should be noted that TFC is NOT charging for the tickets Sat. If you’re selected they will be complimentary. You’ll also get a free slice of pizza.



The 🍺 is on you. — Duane Rollins (@24thminute) July 14, 2021

With all the free goodies added to the excitement of Saturday's game, plenty of fans seem to be suffering some serious FOMO for not being included, espcially since the conditions surrounding the ticket giveaways were unclear to many.

I didn’t get an email. Been a season ticket holder since year one. — Natasha Delpippo (@Natasha1981) July 15, 2021

Despite a few upset fans, it seems the vast majority of people are just thrilled to have their team back.

Looks like it's 7000 tickets for Saturday, including frontline workers, first responders, and winners of a SSH-only raffle.



For the July 21st match, the capacity will be increased to 15,000. No details on whether that's only SSH or not.



At this point, I'll take it! #COYR — Dorian Balmori (@Vanguard_Ace) July 14, 2021

Rumour surrounding MLB is that the Blue Jays won't be far behind and it will be exciting to see whether their return will be as much of a spectacle.