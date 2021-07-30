Toronto Blue Jays just got a player who might have the best hair in team history

A quick way to become a fan favourite in any sport is to have some killer hair. After all who doesn't love the flow of Bo Bichette or the memorable mutton chops of Dustin McGowan?

But even with a long history of wild and fun hair across Jays nation, the team's newest pitcher may just have everyone beat.

Does Kirby Snead think he has the best hair on the #BlueJays?



"I don't know if everyone will agree, but I'd say yeah. I don't know if it's the best, but definitely the longest." pic.twitter.com/uFCaaCC3An — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 29, 2021

Kirby Snead was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 10th round of the 2016 draft, five years later he made his MLB debut with the team and brought his flowing strawberry blonde locks with him.

Kirby Snead has the best Jays hair I’ve seen in I-don’t-know-how-long.



He also got a couple outs, which is a nice change of pace for this bullpen. — Shane McNeil (@come_back_shane) July 29, 2021

Appearing in relief during Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, Snead needed only three pitches to secure two outs as he inherited two baserunners before forcing a double play to end the inning.

With the team acquiring another lefty reliever, picking up 3-time all-star Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals on Thursday it's anyone's guess whether Snead will stay with the Blue Jays or be reassigned to AAA Buffalo where he has dominated all season posting a 2.01 ERA across 27 appearances.

I kinda wanna french braid Kirby Snead's hair. 🤷‍♀️#WeAreBlueJays #BlueJays — Literally Lost Pixie (@LittleLostPixie) July 26, 2021

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to finally return home after a year spent playing out of Florida and Buffalo, Jays fans are sure to be eager to see their team in action as well as all the stylings and fashion that comes with them.