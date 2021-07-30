Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kirby snead

Toronto Blue Jays just got a player who might have the best hair in team history

Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A quick way to become a fan favourite in any sport is to have some killer hair. After all who doesn't love the flow of Bo Bichette or the memorable mutton chops of Dustin McGowan?

But even with a long history of wild and fun hair across Jays nation, the team's newest pitcher may just have everyone beat.

Kirby Snead was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 10th round of the 2016 draft, five years later he made his MLB debut with the team and brought his flowing strawberry blonde locks with him.

Appearing in relief during Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, Snead needed only three pitches to secure two outs as he inherited two baserunners before forcing a double play to end the inning.

With the team acquiring another lefty reliever, picking up 3-time all-star Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals on Thursday it's anyone's guess whether Snead will stay with the Blue Jays or be reassigned to AAA Buffalo where he has dominated all season posting a 2.01 ERA across 27 appearances.

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to finally return home after a year spent playing out of Florida and Buffalo, Jays fans are sure to be eager to see their team in action as well as all the stylings and fashion that comes with them.

Lead photo by

Toronto Blue Jays

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This hiking trail in Ontario comes with an epic lookout point

The top 45 rooftop patios in Toronto

People in Toronto keep running in bike lanes and these are the rules

Toronto Raptors fans shocked after draft pick doesn't go the way everyone expected

Toronto Blue Jays just got a player who might have the best hair in team history

Blue Jays all-time great Jose Bautista is now playing in the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic medalist Maggie Mac Neil adoption sparks discussion on China's one child policy

Toronto is getting pop-up playgrounds all around the city and they're for adults only