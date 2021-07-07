Sports & Play
shapovalov wimbledon

Denis Shapovalov just became a Wimbledon semi-finalist but he's also a budding rap star

With a five set win over Karen Khachanov, Canada's own Denis Shapovalov is heading to the Wimbledon semifinals. It's the deepest run in any grand slam tournament for the 22-year old tennis star who now moves into the top 10 of ATP rankings with the victory.

However, in recent years Shapovalov has been known for more than his athletic prowess, with the Toronto-raised star having also released a number of rap songs.

He routinely shares his songs to social media, having released his initial track "Night Train" in August of last year.

Night Train features the line "I be making what they make in a year, in a day," which will especially be true following today's Wimbledon quarterfinal victory.

With a spot in the semifinals, Shapovalov is now guaranteed prize money of at least £465,000, with that number raising as high as £1,700,000 if he were to win the entire tournament.

The question now becomes whether Shapovalov would celebrate a Wimbledon win with another rap of his own, having famously dropped a few bars at the Indian Wells tournament in 2019.

Shapovalov also isn't the only Canadian still alive in the tournament, with Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime playing a quarterfinals match of his own later today.

The two have been longtime best friends, and even finalists at the 2016 Wimbledon Junior Grand Slam Boys Doubles tournament together.

The potential of an all Canadian Wimbledon final could be one of the most exciting moments in Canadian sports history. The potential matchup might just deserve a new original song to mark the occasion.

