Blue Jays tickets sell out fast for home opener and fans have complaints

With the Toronto Blue Jays finally returning to their home city, fans are thrilled to be able to see a game live and in person for the first time in over a year.

The only problem is, there are far more fans than capacity limits the Rogers Centre allows, especially with restrictions limiting the number of fans that can attend to well below the typical 50,000 plus.

The team has already announced that as part of their opening homestand, only seats for the 100 and 200 level will be available. Other measures being taken are mandatory masks at all times and cashless payment throughout the ballpark.

The wait is over! Single Game Tickets for our first homestand in Toronto are on sale now: https://t.co/1L6qzd5bQm pic.twitter.com/ZzWQChXDPv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 22, 2021

With the home opener being a sell out event every year, there was no doubt that tickets to the first game back in Toronto would once again be tough to come by, though despite this forewarning, plenty of fans were still upset at being unable to secure tickets.

Tickets have sold out for the #BlueJays 'home opener' Friday July 30th vs. the Royals. Ticket sales opened 39 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/ULv8asdgeb — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 22, 2021

It apparently took less than 39 minutes for the Blue Jays home opener at Rogers Centre to sell out after ticket sales initially opened up.

With a week to go until that first series against the Royals, it's no surprise fans didn't want to wait a moment longer.

Unsurprisingly, there's also the issue of people reselling tickets. Stubhub already has hundreds of tickets for the game with prices ranging from nearly $200 to over $2000.

If you bought @BlueJays tickets for their home opener in Toronto…and are reselling them for a profit…You’re an A**Hole…

An entrepreneur…but an A**Hole #WeAreBlueJays — Kevin Crofts 🇨🇦 (@crofts_kevin) July 22, 2021

After spending the past year playing out of Florida and then Buffalo, the Blue Jays will be happy to be back in Toronto but clearly not as happy as Toronto is to have their team back.