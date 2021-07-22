Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays tickets

Blue Jays tickets sell out fast for home opener and fans have complaints

Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With the Toronto Blue Jays finally returning to their home city, fans are thrilled to be able to see a game live and in person for the first time in over a year.

The only problem is, there are far more fans than capacity limits the Rogers Centre allows, especially with restrictions limiting the number of fans that can attend to well below the typical 50,000 plus.

The team has already announced that as part of their opening homestand, only seats for the 100 and 200 level will be available. Other measures being taken are mandatory masks at all times and cashless payment throughout the ballpark.

With the home opener being a sell out event every year, there was no doubt that tickets to the first game back in Toronto would once again be tough to come by, though despite this forewarning, plenty of fans were still upset at being unable to secure tickets.

It apparently took less than 39 minutes for the Blue Jays home opener at Rogers Centre to sell out after ticket sales initially opened up.

With a week to go until that first series against the Royals, it's no surprise fans didn't want to wait a moment longer.

Unsurprisingly, there's also the issue of people reselling tickets. Stubhub already has hundreds of tickets for the game with prices ranging from nearly $200 to over $2000.

After spending the past year playing out of Florida and then Buffalo, the Blue Jays will be happy to be back in Toronto but clearly not as happy as Toronto is to have their team back.

Lead photo by

Karl Edwards

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Blue Jays tickets sell out fast for home opener and fans have complaints

Toronto Bike Life is the latest subculture to take to the streets and it's a sight to behold

Toronto Raptors launch NFT line and some start at $1,500

Toronto gym bans vaccinated people from being members

Activate is the massive new active gaming centre that just opened near Toronto

Taking jet ski tours from Ontario Place is Toronto's newest waterfront sport

Toronto spas can now resume full service as part of Step 3 in Ontario

Toronto FC fans upset after they didn't get free tickets to first home game at BMO Field