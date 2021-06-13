Toronto just got a massive outdoor gym across the street from one of the busiest malls

If you're still hoping to live the glory days of Jersey Shore, then Toronto's newest outdoor facility will let you hit the gym and tan at the same time.

Located across the street from the Sherway Gardens shopping mall, Kings Paradise Fitness is a brand new gym that hopes to bring the experience of outdoor facilities to Toronto.

While outdoor gyms are popular in places like Miami and San Diego, the trend hasn't made its way to Toronto because of the winter weather.

"Toronto has never seen an investment in outdoor fitness like this before. We modelled some of the ideas against year round outdoor facilities in place like Los Angeles and the Southern United States," explained owner Sandra Paonessa to blogTO.

"Since most of us won't be traveling a lot this summer, we brought the experience to Toronto."

All the staples that any gym rat could want are there including heavy duty squat stands, barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, pull-up bars, and plyo boxes.

There's even climbing ropes, and a number of amenities including outdoor fans, music, and hour-long led coaching sessions.

Because everything is outdoors, the gym is designed with physical distancing in mind, meaning no more having to squeeze past people working out to get to where you want to be.

Unfortunately, the downside of an outdoor gym is it could sometimes get rained out. The gym's staff works to monitor the weather every hour to keep customers up to date on when it may be forced to close, and when they can expect to reopen.

While anyone can swing by to use the gym, the classes have been the early favourite so far.

Two season passes are offered including the $899 Premium Pass for 7 sessions per week and the $699 Basic Pass for 2 sessions per week. Each pass is valid any day of the week until October 15.