Toronto restaurant offering Kyle Lowry free chicken for life if he re-signs with Raptors

For re-signing with the Raptors, Kyle Lowry could get free chicken for life from a Toronto restaurant. And if you know Portuguese chicken in this city, you know that's nothing to turn up your nose at.

Churrasqueira Martins owner Rui Martins announced the offer through social media last week, filming himself in front of a giant downtown billboard reading "Hey Kyle Lowry, if you stay we'll give you free chicken for life!"

Churrasqueira Martins is a sprawling restaurant known for its Portuguese chicken as well as quality seafood and an impressive wine selection.

Martins said he came up with the idea along with his marketing team at Adz World as the two-year anniversary of the Raptors NBA Championship coincided with restaurant patios reopening this past weekend.

They had already been hyping people up earlier in the week, giving out 400 chicken sandwiches on Tuesday and Wednesday at Dundas Square.

Lowry has been unclear about his future with the Raptors. The 35-year-old joined the team in 2012.

Martins calls Lowry a "legend" who's "been the backbone for the Raptors and the city."

Lowry hasn't responded at all to the free chicken offer yet, but if he were to come in looking for some churrasqueira all it would take would be simple facial recognition and his order would be on the house.

Martins says he has some more tricks up his sleeve surrounding the reopening of the churrasqueira restaurant, but won't reveal specifically what they are just yet.

For now he's just getting the word out about his restaurant reopening while celebrating his love for his hometown team.