elora quarry conservation area

You can now buy tickets to go swimming in an old abandoned quarry not far from Toronto

With a large sandy beach, easy access to crystal blue water and 40-foot-high limestone cliffs as the backdrop, the Elora Quarry is easily one of the most epic spots for a swim near Toronto.

After being closed last summer due to the pandemic, the former quarry is officially open to visitors for day-use access once again.

You'll just need to reserve your visit in advance if you plan on hitting up the legendary watering hole this summer.

elora quarry conservation area

The Elora Quarry comes with 40-foot-high limestone cliffs on all sides and easy access to the water. 

You can buy tickets ($10.50) and vehicle permits ($15) online up to one week in advance, and both will be mandatory for entry.

As the quarry will be welcoming people at a limited capacity this year, you'll only be able to book one of two four-hour sessions either from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tubing down the gorge will also be happening this summer. You can buy tickets three days in advance starting June 15. 

elora quarry conservation area

The well-frequented conservation area will be open for day-use access this summer for anyone who books in advance. 

Whether or not you plan on tubing, you definitely need to take a dip in the two-kilometre swimming area when you're there. Afterward, take a walk on the short trail that loops through the forest and overlooks the Grand River.

There is also the 47-kilometre Elora Cataract Trailway, linking the Grand and Credit watersheds, minutes from the park. While a decently sized sandy beach is a prime spot for those more interested in sunbathing.

Keep in mind, you won't be able to park along the side of the road this year and physical distancing should be practiced at all times during your visit. Also, make sure to respect the area by picking up after yourself and leaving the spot as beautiful as you found it. 

Photos by

Grand River Conservation Area

