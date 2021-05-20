Ontario golf site keeps crashing as golfers rush to book tee times for long weekend

Golf courses across Ontario are allowed to reopen this Saturday, and golfers are descending on tee time booking sites.

Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that golf courses, along with all other outdoor recreational amenities, have been greenlit to operate as part of a new 3-step reopening plan.

So tee booking systems in Ontario are crashing, something that would have been mitigated had the golf industry had a week's lead time on today's news. — Robert Thompson (@Going4theGreen) May 20, 2021

The news has sent golfers over the top after more than a month of golf course and driving range closures across Ontario.

But not all golf courses will be able to open in time for the long weekend: all five of Toronto's City-run golf courses will likely remain closed.

That was the biggest mission to book anything I've ever seen, every golf course website was crashed. We back though, just need to remember how to play. https://t.co/DPLgiLSUbq — Kregg (@herrick_craig) May 20, 2021

According to Dentonia Park golf course, its 18 holes won't be open to players until May 27. The same applies to the rest of the City-owned golf courses: Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O'Shanter.

City of Toronto spokesperson Andrew Gosalves told blogTO that Parks, Forestry and Recreation staff are still "working out logistics" in regards to golf course openings and updates will be issued as soon as they're available.

As for the rest of the province, you can try your luck, but prepare yourself for some initial disappointment.

Servers on every Ontario Golf site are crashing... over a million golfers trying to book a round — Greener (@mg_17_17) May 20, 2021

It's a coin toss for most courses as to whether or not their greens and fairways will be able to accept people as early as Saturday. Many golf courses have not yet updated their websites or schedules to reflect their opening plans.

The foremost site for booking tee times, Tee-On.com, has been an interwebs nightmare, with users reporting the website crashing before being able to secure a time.

Hahahaha golf tee times websites are CRASHING HARD!! — Eric 🇨🇦 (@FurFurrrrr) May 20, 2021

Whethering entering directly in the browser or being directed through a golf course website, you're bound to run into trouble.

In some cases, like Centennial Park Golf Centre, courses aren't even accepting public bookings until midnight, so don't even bother.

Every golf tee time site in Ontario is crashing right now lol 😂 — 🇨🇦 (@MarkFromTO) May 20, 2021

You may have better luck calling by phone, but chances are you'll hit an automated voicemail as golf courses face an influx of calls from golfers itching to hit the green.

That being said, persistance is key, so it may take 18 tries before you get your 18 holes in.