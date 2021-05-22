Downtown Toronto's only outdoor driving range has reopened

The Docks Driving Range is now open for business after having been forced to close back in April.

Doug Ford announced on Thursday that driving ranges and other outdoor amenities were permitted to open in Ontario in time for the long weekend.

For the team at The Docks Driving Range, they're just as excited to be welcoming back customers in what's been a choatic year. With plenty of new health regulations in place, as well as others that carried over from last year, they're prioritizing customer safety.

Measures being taken include social distancing rules, sanitizing balls and clubs, a check-in system that allows golfers to wait in their car until their tee is ready, sanitization and hand wash stations, as well as use of a contact tracing app similar to what restaurants employ.

"We rolled out a pretty extensive list of protocols when we came back from the first lockdown last year, and many of those are still in place," Connor Molloy, GM of The Docks Driving Range told blogTO.

"We're just trying to do as much as we can and as much as we're allowed to."

Safety regulations aren't the only things changing for The Docks either. Molloy shared that they're looking into expanding their patio to host a number of events once they're permitted to do so.

The range is also looking into installing a video wall along the patio as well as several televisions on the range that can be used to watch live sports, news or movies.