Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
altea active toronto

Toronto is getting a massive wellness club with an ice room and Himalayan salt lounge

Altea Active, a massive new gym from Winnipeg offering Starbucks and virtual golf simulators, is set to land in Liberty Village this fall. 

The 89,000-square-foot 'social wellness club' is slated to take over the first two floors of the Novus development at 25 Ordnance St. in November. 

altea active toronto

Altea Active is opening a gym with Canada's largest cycling studio in Liberty Village this fall. 

Judging by its website, Altea is going to be an entertainment and fitness extravaganza, with a 75-bike cycling studio (Canada's largest), a 25-metre lap pool, 2,500-square-foot hot yoga studio, and more than 185 classes a week.

altea active toronto

Altea will include a cocktail lounge and private restaurant.

If a post-workout Venti Frappuccino doesn't jive with your fitness routine, Altea will also have a smoothie bar.

altea active toronto

Starbucks and a smoothie bar will be available to Altea guests.

Or you can just reward yourself with a meal at the members-only restaurant, or cocktails in the lounge instead. 

But the amenities that really stand out at Altea are the spa offerings, which including a KLAFS Sanarium: a sauna with five climate zones.

altea active toronto

A wellness club includes  a 2,500-square-foot hot yoga studio.

The ice lounge features an ice fountain where you can rub ice crystals all over your body.

Altea also offers a meditation pod and a Himalayan salt lounge. 

altea active toronto

Altea will have a 25-metre lap pool, ice lounge, and a KLAFS Sanarium.

If relaxation isn't your thing, head to their 'Urban Playground' with four bowling lanes, pinball, or Topgolf Swing Suite sports simulators instead. 

altea active toronto

An 'Urban Playground' area will offer bowling alleys, pinball, and other entertainment.

Pre-registration for Altea memberships (ranging from $95 to $125) starts this summer. 

Lead photo by

Altea Active

