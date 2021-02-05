Sports & Play
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford

Doug Ford tells everyone to stay home during the Super Bowl

Sports & Play
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a video message imploring people to celebrate the Super Bowl at home this year. 

"Hey guys and gals," Ford said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Thursday. "I know everyone is excited for the Super Bowl ... full disclosure, I'm a Brady fan."

"But folks, please do me a favour, just stay at home, stick with your family."


Ontario is currently under a stay-at-home order and people are not allowed to leave their home other than for essential services. 

Ford also encouraged people to support local businesses by ordering takeout. 

"Order takout at your favourite restaurant...please support small businesses, small restaurants and we'll all have a great Super Bowl evening." 

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health echoed Ford, urging people to celebrate the game at home or virtually. 

The Super Bowl gets underway Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Lead photo by

Kansas City Chiefs

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Canadian government just agreed to loan GoodLife Fitness $310 million

Doug Ford tells everyone to stay home during the Super Bowl

Ontario neighbourhood furious after government shuts down 40-year-old skating pond

Ontario police shut down toboggan hill after 100 people showed up

Someone just created a TTC-style map of all the connected bike trails around Toronto

Here's what happened after Fred VanVleet broke the Raptors scoring record

People in Toronto are now ice sailing on Lake Ontario

Community mourns beloved pioneer of Toronto's modern yoga scene