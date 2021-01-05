Toronto Raptors fans already giving up on team after another blowout loss

The Raptors are officially the most demoralized team in the NBA right now, and some Toronto sports fans are already solemnly putting this team out to pasture.

I cant even pretend to be upset about the raptors, they are obviously very depressed and I relate to their lack of productivity — Mellow Mitch (@gladst0ned) January 5, 2021

Coming off the Championship high of 18 months ago makes the current crash of the Tampa Bay Raptors season extra painful.

Evidently it's more than Toronto sports fans can take in the already-abysmal year that 2021 is shaping up to be, with the masses making declarations of disownership all over social media.

My expectations for the Raptors were riding high but this is what we've got so far.... pic.twitter.com/ZzSidPG8PG — Marky Mark (@the6ixxgawd) January 5, 2021

Last night's humiliating 126-114 loss to the Boston Celtics is worrisome (let's not sugarcoat: it whomped) given that the opposing team was short several players.

Tbh, if this is the end for this era of Raptors success I’m okay with it because there was an ultimate payoff. Think about how many teams have built successful rosters but never had the ultimate payoff



I’m seriously okay with it. I soaked up the good times, now I’ll be patient — Dashawn Stephens (@StephensPRSVRE) January 5, 2021

It feels like the Raps are imploding, and the worst part is, they're doing it across the border, miles away from Jurassic Park. Remember games at Scotiabank? Me neither.

When does the pain end 🥲 pic.twitter.com/FEpvtLKIr3 — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) January 5, 2021

With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka gone, a bunch of new players with little visible team spirit, and the real-time unravelling of Pascal Siakam, it's hard to blame all the missed layups and rebounds on just one thing.

I was mentally prepared for the Raptors to fall apart after Kyle left or declined. I wasn't mentally prepared for them doing it while Kyle is still giving them great minutes. — Freed Malachi Flynn (@Anthonysmdoyle) January 5, 2021

It could be the fact that the Raps are the only team that's can't play in their home arena for 72 games straight. I mean, they got booed by Celtics fans, as few as there were, during their intro last night.

Also, raptors fans talking about tank after 6 games are very weak. — Federally Subsidized Kool-Aid Jammer (@chuued) January 5, 2021

But there's still a whole season left to play, so let's try to bring some Nav Bhatia energy to the game while we can.