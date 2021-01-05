Sports & Play
Toronto Raptors fans already giving up on team after another blowout loss

The Raptors are officially the most demoralized team in the NBA right now, and some Toronto sports fans are already solemnly putting this team out to pasture.

Coming off the Championship high of 18 months ago makes the current crash of the Tampa Bay Raptors season extra painful.

Evidently it's more than Toronto sports fans can take in the already-abysmal year that 2021 is shaping up to be, with the masses making declarations of disownership all over social media.

Last night's humiliating 126-114 loss to the Boston Celtics is worrisome (let's not sugarcoat: it whomped) given that the opposing team was short several players.

It feels like the Raps are imploding, and the worst part is, they're doing it across the border, miles away from Jurassic Park. Remember games at Scotiabank? Me neither. 

With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka gone, a bunch of new players with little visible team spirit, and the real-time unravelling of Pascal Siakam, it's hard to blame all the missed layups and rebounds on just one thing.

It could be the fact that the Raps are the only team that's can't play in their home arena for 72 games straight. I mean, they got booed by Celtics fans, as few as there were, during their intro last night.

But there's still a whole season left to play, so let's try to bring some Nav Bhatia energy to the game while we can.

