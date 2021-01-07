Maple Leafs given permission to play at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto starting next week

Toronto hockey fans may not be able to see live hockey right now, but home games are returning to the city as soon as next week.

The provincial government will allow the Toronto Maple Leafs to play home games at the Scotiabank Arena when the NHL season resumes, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries announced Thursday.

The Ottawa @Senators and Toronto @MapleLeafs will be able to play home games in their respective arena's as they compete in the @NHL North Division. My statement here: pic.twitter.com/Q6bOGJeamV — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) January 7, 2021

"In consultation with Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health and with support from local medical officers of health in Ottawa and Toronto, I am pleased to share that both of Ontario’s NHL teams, the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, will be able to host home games against other Canadian teams in their respective arena’s this season," MacLeod said.

She added the road to the decision was long and she looked forward to rebuilding confidence in minor sports post-pandemic.

The province of Ontario will allow the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs to play their home games this season in their respective arenas, Ontario Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod announced on Thursday: https://t.co/w7hFDxzXmx#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/8a0XMUk5ag — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 7, 2021

The NHL recently announced the 2020-21 NHL season will start on Jan. 13 and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be a part of the new North Division.

The news comes shortly after the Ford government announced students would not return to elementary schools until Jan. 25.

In light of this, the decision to allow hockey to go forward angered some residents.

We disagree. Schools are essential but have to close because commun transmission is too high. Hockey is not essential and shouldn't proceed because it poses a risk to community with back and forth travel/games. — Sue Gowans (@Sue_Innovates) January 7, 2021

"So I guess minor hockey/sports can resume also with no spectators," one person wrote. "But it's unsafe for kids to be at school. This is all about big money."

But hockey can move forward @MacLeodLisa @fordnation

You guys are done. You have no clue on priorities of the People of Ontario. — Rhonda Warner (@RhondaWarnerTM) January 7, 2021

"Kids can’t go to school but hockey is allowed. Give me a break," another person said.

Hockey may be Canada's sport, but let's hope the return to play is a safe one.