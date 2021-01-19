People can't believe the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Raptors are winning on the same nights

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors games fall on the same nights this week, and so far it's been double dubs.

Monday night saw both of Toronto's beloved teams win their games.

@Raptors and @MapleLeafs both have home wins on the same day... now that's a statement you don't hear everyday — Amandeep Kainth (@AmanSKainth) January 19, 2021

The Raps are turning it around with their win against the Dallas Mavericks 116-93, with Kyle Lowry leading the way with 23 points.

Roughly around the same time, the Leafs dominated the second period to take a win against the Winnipeg Jets 3-1.

That's two home games won at the very same time — basically on par with a rare celestial event for our star-crossed teams.

They did it just two days before that, too.

So...I get a free sushi dinner tonight, @Raptors win AND so do @MapleLeafs ??? What a night! pic.twitter.com/9iTwQMLeu6 — Dan (@DanMac2014) January 19, 2021

This past Saturday saw the Toronto Raptors just barely take the game against the Charlotte Hornets, 116-113. Meanwhile the Maple Leafs won 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators.

My Canadian sports heart : @MapleLeafs and @Raptors both playing M/W/F! Don’t know if I can take it.

My superstitious sports brain: They play on the same night , they win on the same night. pic.twitter.com/dRXgl0Cg1p — Christina V (@See_Vee33) January 18, 2021

Having a simultaneous win is something that doesn't happen often. Save for that epic day in April 2019 when six Toronto pro sports teams won at the same time, there haven't been many other instances.

What a killer night for sports , @Raptors win @MapleLeafs win and @BuffaloBills HUGE WIN ! Let’s goooo 🤗🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Feliciapxo (@Felllibkeyz) January 17, 2021

There are two more nights this week where the Leafs and the Raps could swing it again.

Wednesday will see the Leafs play Edmonton at 7 p.m. and the Raps play the Miami Heat at 7:3o p.m.

They'll play the same teams on Friday, at the same times, respectively.

Fingers crossed that we get more double wins, lord knows we need it.

The 2021 baseball season doesn't start for a few months, but Toronto Blue Jays, we're looking at you to complete the Toronto trifecta of success. Toronto FC, you can come too.