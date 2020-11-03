Sports & Play
Tanja Saric
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto raptors scotiabank arena

Raptors exploring playing next season at Scotiabank Arena with fans social distancing

With the Canadian-U.S. border still closed, it's unclear where the Toronto Raptors will play next season however, the team is now exploring a new option: playing at the Scotiabank Arena with fans spread six feet apart. 

On Tuesday, the team sent out a a survey to season ticket holders to see whether they'd be comfortable watching games at the Scotiabank Arena with social distancing measures in place. 

"Although we continue to face challenging times in our society, we are optimistic about progress in 2021 that will lead to an eventual return of fans at Scotiabank Arena," the survey reads.

"We would like your feedback to help us better understand your level of interest."

The survey also clarifies that, as of right now, the "circumstances surrounding the return to play of our teams and fans returning to Scotiabank Arena remain uncertain."

The rules restricting cross-country movement, which were implemented back in March, were recently extended until at least Nov. 21, and many believe they could last well into 2021

As a result, if the Raptors do choose to play in Toronto, the question of how other teams will cross the border to face them still remains. 

Withe the NBA season slated to kick off in January, arenas south of the border have been considered as the Raptors' new home. 

Back in October, Louisville KFC Yum! Center was on the table however reports suggest the Raptors will not be heading to Kentucky.

Many have also petitioned for the Raptors to play next season in Kansas City.

Of course, details about the upcoming basketball season, as well as where the Raptors will play, are still up in the air although fans are impatiently waiting for more information. 

