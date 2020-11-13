Sports & Play
Tanja Saric
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
goodlife toronto

GoodLife Fitness and YMCAs are reopening gyms in Toronto this weekend

Sports & Play
Tanja Saric
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

GoodLife Fitness centres and YMCAs are reopening across Toronto this weekend. 

Earlier this week, Mayor John Tory and Dr. Eileen de Villa announced that the city will be moving into the Red-Control level of the province's new colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

Under this particular level, gyms and fitness studios, meeting/event spaces, and casinos/gaming establishments are all allowed to reopen with a number of new rules, although while indoor dining was originally supposed to reopen as well, the city announced on Tuesday that this would not be the case.

GoodLife and the YMCA are just two fitness chains preparing to welcome guests back starting this Saturday.

Of course, there are new rules and restrictions these types of establishments must follow

For instance, there will only be 10 people allowed inside gyms at any given time for general workouts with indoor group classes completely banned.

All gym goers will have to be screened for COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask while social distancing.

As a result, GoodLife announced to members that the general workout floor will be limited to 10 people with additional space for personal trainers and their clients in another area. They also said that some previous bookings have been cancelled, including all group fitness bookings.

As for the YMCA, they will be offering some indoor fitness options, although indoor fitness classes will not be happening. They will be offering outdoor programming instead. 

The measures put in place under the Red-Control level will be revisited in another 28 days.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This group of cyclists is lighting up the nights with rave bike rides in Toronto

GoodLife Fitness and YMCAs are reopening gyms in Toronto this weekend

Toronto's popular outdoor skating rink for DJ nights won't be opening this year

Gyms can open in Toronto this weekend but the new rules are super strict

Toronto is getting an ice rink for a new outdoor activity

A beloved Toronto gym is being evicted after 15 years

Kyle Lowry says he'd rather be in a country like Canada than live in a Trump-led US

Toronto is getting a rooftop skating rink with views of the CN Tower