GoodLife Fitness and YMCAs are reopening gyms in Toronto this weekend

GoodLife Fitness centres and YMCAs are reopening across Toronto this weekend.

Earlier this week, Mayor John Tory and Dr. Eileen de Villa announced that the city will be moving into the Red-Control level of the province's new colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

#COVID19 is spreading at an alarming rate in TO. That's why I'm taking action now to reduce virus spread in our city, save lives, preserve our health system for those who need it most & mitigate broader health, social & economic impacts: https://t.co/Oy5jJ9H0Ta — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) November 10, 2020

Under this particular level, gyms and fitness studios, meeting/event spaces, and casinos/gaming establishments are all allowed to reopen with a number of new rules, although while indoor dining was originally supposed to reopen as well, the city announced on Tuesday that this would not be the case.

GoodLife and the YMCA are just two fitness chains preparing to welcome guests back starting this Saturday.

Dr. de Villa’s recommendations come as the city sees COVID-19 numbers going in the wrong direction. Beyond her recommendation that Toronto be moved into Red – Control category in the provincial framework, Dr. de Villa introduced directives to help reduce the spread of the virus. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 10, 2020

Of course, there are new rules and restrictions these types of establishments must follow.

For instance, there will only be 10 people allowed inside gyms at any given time for general workouts with indoor group classes completely banned.

All gym goers will have to be screened for COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask while social distancing.

As a result, GoodLife announced to members that the general workout floor will be limited to 10 people with additional space for personal trainers and their clients in another area. They also said that some previous bookings have been cancelled, including all group fitness bookings.

i'm still thinking about the email GoodLife sent out yesterday even though the numbers for covid have steadily risen over the last week and Toronto is in the red control level. pic.twitter.com/T2q8j9LDMZ — Nagatha Christie (@snapvinylpop) November 12, 2020

As for the YMCA, they will be offering some indoor fitness options, although indoor fitness classes will not be happening. They will be offering outdoor programming instead.

This Saturday, Toronto YMCAs are offering some indoor fitness options again, following strict public health recommendations. At this time, indoor fitness classes will not be resuming, but we're offering outdoor programing! Visit https://t.co/jKObZcfUMg for more details. — YMCAGTA (@YMCAGTA) November 12, 2020

The measures put in place under the Red-Control level will be revisited in another 28 days.