Toronto spin studio seeing soaring demand for outdoor and virtual classes

A spin studio in Toronto is getting creative when it comes to exercising during COVID-19.

Torq Ride, located at 536 Eastern Avenue in Leslieville, has put some new measures in place to ensure visitors can still get their rides in while remaining safe throughout the pandemic.

One of these measures has been moving all of their classes into an outdoor laneway next to their studio and reducing the number of people per class to maintain social distancing.

"We decided to try this as a pilot back in July when we just didn't really feel right to open," Julie Mitchell, founder of Torq Ride, told blogTO.

"Normally we have 42 bikes, so we're now at 19 bikes, socially-distanced outside. So, even at a sold out class that's still less than breakeven in terms of our revenue but we're operating at about 90 per cent capacity based on that new number of bikes."

Mitchell went on to say that initially, when they were allowed to operate inside, they were running the outdoor rides and only moving indoors if the weather was bad. However, she found that people weren't entirely comfortable going inside.

"We'd go from 18 spots booked down to seven spots booked so it was pretty clear to us that we need to extend this program as long as possible."

What's also interesting is that Mitchell said as the weather gets colder, attendance numbers are rising.

"People are just so keen to get their last chance in to exercise," Mitchell said.

While the outdoor classes only run until Nov. 1, the studio is also implementing virtual classes and renting out bikes for at-home use.

"When we launched the virtual program, we sold out the bikes, we have a wait list now," Mitchell said.

She also added that the virtual classes will work on a subscription model which will be $59 per month which includes on-demand virtual content. As they build their digital library and continue recordings, Mitchell said that they will be adding eight rides per week.

Torq Ride's studio will officially be closed starting in November until January when Mitchell says they will re-evaluate based on government restrictions.

If restrictions do not permit, they will remain closed until around April when outdoor classes can resume, which they will run until November of 2021.

"We all have areas of expertise and I believe that you should respect the experts and let them make the call."