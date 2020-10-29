Someone just designed the uniforms for an NFL team called the Toronto Raccoons

Have you ever wondered what Toronto might name an NFL team if it ever got one?

Well, look no further because this local artist has you covered.

In a recent Instagram post, Luc Samanski shared what he thought a Toronto football team might look like and what it could be called and honestly, he pretty much nailed it.

Dubbing the team the Toronto Raccoons, the designer posted his rendition of logos and jerseys and even a little explanation of why he chose that name.

"I always imagined what it would be like if Toronto had an NFL team," Samanski told blogTO, adding that other concepts for a Toronto team that he's seen have been quite Canadian and stereotypical such as the Toronto Beavers.

"Seeing all the crazy things that raccoons do in Toronto, they are a bit of a nuisance but they are smart creatures."

Samanski added that, no matter what, raccoons can typically find their way into anything. He also said that the way in which they out-think and out-smart whatever has been engineered to keep them out can really be applied to football teams.

Of course, raccoons also hold a special place in Toronto's heart.

"I really just thought that it definitely embodies Toronto."

The colours Samanski used were inspired by the early 90s Blue Jays' colours and the sleeve design was inspired by the Toronto flag.

This artist imagined the NFL in Toronto as the 'Raccoons.' 👀 🦝



(🎨: IG/lucsdesign91) pic.twitter.com/btDUILDzs2 — theScore (@theScore) October 29, 2020

Samanski also said that while he is a graphic designer, his job mostly has him focused on health and pharmaceuticals.

"I've always had a passion just for sports. Early on in COVID, I started an Instagram just for fun to kill time," he said.

However, many Torontonians took to social media to show their support for the fictional yet loveable Toronto Raccoons and even gave them a nickname already: the Toronto coons.

That’s exactly what I was thinking! Love it — Raphael DEAD L’Ghetto (@RaphaelDLGhetto) October 29, 2020

"Start a petition and get an NFL team," another person wrote.

Toronto needs an NFL team — cc.koop (@koop_connor) October 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, those living outside Toronto didn't quite get the joke.

This is terrible and the Raccoons 🦝 lol 😂 — PortCityRy (@portcityryan) October 29, 2020

"Terrible team name. And Toronto doesn’t need a NFL team IMO," someone else tweeted.

Don’t raccoons have a bad connotation to them. What positive symbol can they stand for? — Joseph Gruber (@JosephGruber7) October 29, 2020

There's really no other animal more suited to represent Toronto's make-believe NFL debut than the beloved trash panda.