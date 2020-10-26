Sports & Play
Tanja Saric
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto maple leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are beefing with Ottawa Public Health

Toronto Maple Leafs fans aren't too happy with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) right now. 

On Monday, OPH took to Twitter to encourage Ottawa residents to remain optimistic while the city dealt with some snowfall. In doing this, they also took a swing at Toronto's hockey team. 

While it's no secret that the two cities are hockey rivals, Twitter users came quickly to the Leafs' defense by pointing out that the Ottawa Senators have never won a Game 7 in the franchise's history. 

"Care to guess who the leafs won their last game 7 against? Go ahead, guess," another person wrote, to which the OPH responded. 

Others couldn't help but agree with Ottawa's public health unit, although they admitted that a dig at the Leafs was a low blow. 

"Rude but accurate," someone else tweeted

For some, this admittedly hilarious jab simply provided a good laugh on a dreary Monday morning.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have defeated the Ottawa Senators each time they've faced each other in the playoffs, the last time being in 2004.

Of course, those who aren't Leafs fans will probably remember that the team lost to the Boston Bruins three times during a Game 7: in 2013, 2018, and 2019. 

Either way, it's safe to say that the Toronto Maple Leafs' fans have got their team's back.

Toronto Maple Leafs

