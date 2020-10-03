An outdoor haunted escape maze is now open near Toronto

Escape rooms are one of the best parts of Halloween, but given that the status of spooky season 2020 is still up in the air thanks to COVID, staying outdoors is still highly recommended.

Rather than plan your escape from the inside of a dirty, non-socially distanced dungeon, a Peterborough escape room company has introduced a terrifying new game for the outdoorsy types.

Escape Maze, located on Cedarbank Farm, has just launched its "outdoor haunt game": The Stalking Dead.

The maze, where brain-dead zombie corn farmers run amuck, requires teams of four to play.

The goal is to reach the containment area where researchers have found the cure for this horrible affliction (blame pesticides).

You can play The Stalking Dead rain or shine so it's recommended you bring an umbrella or raincoat and good shoes for dirt paths. It's a maximum of 10 players per team.

That being said, four escape rooms are still open to the public at Escape Maze, as long as they're played with people in your social circle.

They also have four outdoor trails with a more adventurous vibe but none of them sound as Halloween apropos as zombies in the dark.

Masks are mandatory everywhere on the Escape Maze property with hand sanitizing required beforehand. Games run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., with 16 slots daily. Go to the website to book ahead.