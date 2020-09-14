There's a huge new indoor gaming centre opening near Toronto this week

A new gaming facility called Activate is opening an hour away from Toronto, and it looks like something out of a video game.

This new gaming centre — which opens in Burlington this Thursday — is an indoor spot for a bunch of physically interactive games, where players are, essentially, their own avatars on a quest to earn stars and get the highest scores.

There are over 200 levels to beat. To play, each person creates their own profile and is required to wear an RFID wristband, which tracks their progress and then shares their score online.

It looks and feels a like Laser Quest-meets-obstacle course, but a lot more epic.

Games like the Trench, Pipe, Grid, Laser, and Hoops require players to jump around, run, crawl, hide, and even play word games in neon-lit rooms of varying intensity. Games are timed and scores are given based on how fast each level is completed.

Each experience lasts around 75 minutes. You'll need a team of at least three to five people to play games, with reservations made in advance online. Admission is $25 per person.

According to the gaming facility, COVID-19 measures include no accepting cash, mandatory masks in the lobby area and waiting outside until 15 minutes prior to booking.

Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the facility, with physical distancing in effect for staff.

Activate was founded in Winnipeg last year by Adam and Megan Schmidt, the same couple behind the escape room chain Real Escape.

They plan on building four more Activate locations in the GTA, and 10 across Canada.

The Burlington location will be located at 2030 Appleby Line. It's open from 4:30 p.m. to late on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. to late on weekends.