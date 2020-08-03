What you need to know about Toronto's first subscription e-bike service

Toronto has been home to rideshare and bike-share services for years but a new concept has recently hit the streets of the city.

An electric bike subscription service, called Zygg, might be the new way residents commute around the city.

North America's first subscription e-bike service launched in Toronto on June 1 and according to one of the company's founder's, Kevin McLaughlin, there are currently 150 Zygg bikes on the streets of Toronto, with 100 more bikes said to be coming in the next 10 days.

"This year our goal is to get over 200 e-bikes out but our goal for next year is to add at least another 500," McLaughlin told blogTO.

"We've chosen a couple of really great bikes to make available to customers," he said. "Most important is that we are online and do delivery. Our subscription is full service so you can call us if you have a problem and we'll give you a fresh bike while we fix yours up."

Rather than investing thousands of dollars into a piece of equipment that you're unfamiliar with, McLaughlin wanted to focus on a concept where you pay a simple monthly fee that covers everything from delivery to maintenance.

"We're trying to introduce more people to the concept of e-bikes," McLaughlin told blogTO.

"People don't know how long they last or how to take care of them. Subscription is a great way to access them," he said.

According to McLaughlin, the company's goal is to bring the magic of e-bikes to everyone by making them more accessible, affordable, and convenient through subscription but not through sharing.

"This is a personal electric bike subscription. It's your bike. You bring it home at night and park it. You ride it to work. It is not a shared bike," said McLaughlin.

The program starts with a two week trial period where you sign up online and select your model - Model M, Model G or Model V which have a few differences including size and price (beyond the trial period).

The Zygg team delivers the bike to you and you're free to use it for the next two weeks for a total of $89.

"Then if you like it, you can go back and choose from three different ways to subscribe — each with a different commitment level," McLaughlin told blogTO.

"Paying monthly is the most expensive option," McLaughlin said. "You can also pay seasonally or buy a 12-month subscription which is the cheapest option."

The Model M is $69/month while the Model G and V are $99/month.

McLaughlin says the Model G is a "great all-around commuter bike" while the Model M is more of a "condo bike" as it is quite small and easy to control.

"E-bikes are the future, and subscription is the best way to access," he said.