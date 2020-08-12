Toronto introduces new reservation system for gyms and swimming pools

Toronto has been slowly reopening city recreation services since the beginning of Stage 3, and the mayor just announced a brand new reservation system for both the indoor drop-in lane swim program as well as weight rooms and fitness centres.

During his press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Mayor John Tory announced that community fitness centres and weight rooms will be reopening to the public on Aug. 17.

Drop-in programs and fitness classes, meanwhile, are set to resume in early September.

But starting tomorrow, residents will be able to go online and book an indoor lane swim at any of the city's 29 indoor pool locations (which are already open), or a gym session at select city weight rooms and fitness centres ahead of the reopening.

"The capacity at indoor pools remains significantly reduced, at 25 per cent of regular capacity, to allow for physical distancing as a result of COVID-19. That means a maximum of about six people can attend a drop-in lane swim," reads a release from the city.

"The new online tool will allow people to reserve a lane before they arrive. Spaces will continue to be made available for people who walk in or do not have access to a computer. After reserving online, people can pay their drop-in lane swim fees at the pool."

Anyone in need of help with the new online tool can call their local community centre, or the Parks, Forestry and Recreation Customer Service from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those who choose to visit any city recreation amenities are required to sign in, complete a health screening and provide their name and contact information to facilitate Toronto Public Health contact tracing if needed, according to the city.

People are also required to wear masks or other cloth face coverings in all Toronto indoor public spaces, except for while they are swimming or exercising.

"City staff worked quickly to reopen the City's aquatic amenities as soon as they received the green light from the Province," said Tory in a statement.

"While COVID-19 has changed many of our daily routines, in some areas it has also helped us adapt and expedite our service delivery. I encourage people to consider reserving their indoor swim online in advance and making use of the expanded recreation services we have to offer."