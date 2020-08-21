Toronto is getting a massive new state-of-the-art sports dome

Sports fans get ready — Toronto is getting a new facility touted to be one of Ontario’s largest sports domes.

Construction to convert York Lions Stadium (formerly the 2015 Pan American Stadium) into a multi-use sports dome has started at York University, York announced on Friday.

The $8.2 million project will convert the stadium into a “state-of-the-art air-supported dome and a world-class, internationally-certified artificial turf, providing the highest quality sport surface in the country,” reads a release from York.

The dome will have FIFA quality turf with 112,500 square-feet of playing surface, a seating capacity of 4,000 with additional seating that could increase the maximum capacity to 12,500.

The new York Lions Stadium (YLS) will be used for both sports and entertainment for York students, staff, faculty, alumni and also local sports and community groups.

It will be the future home of YORK9 Football Club.

“We are thrilled that the conversion project is now underway here at York Lions Stadium,” said York University executive director of athletics and recreation, Jennifer Myers. “This is a part of an overall vision to create better access to space where we can continue to deliver top quality programs and services to the York community and beyond.”

The construction project is slated to be complete in the spring of 2021.