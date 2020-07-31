You can now go camping overnight at the Toronto Zoo

Camping at the Toronto Zoo is officially a thing. If you've ever wanted to watch an African lion prowling in the night, here's your chance.

It's almost too epic to be true, but yes, the largest zoo in Canada has just introduced a new sleepover experience called the Wild Tails Campsite that lets you explore the zoo at night.

Described as a "self-guided camping adventure", visitors are granted after-hours access to areas like African Savanna (think cheetahs, hippos, hyenas, and rhinos) and Canadian Domain (spot lynxes, bison, maybe a moose).

There are a total of 19 campsites at the Toronto Zoo, which can accommodate group sizes between 1 to 3 people ($185) or 4 to 6 people ($250). It's tents only; no trailers or RVs allowed.

That camping fee will grant you admission to the zoo after 4:30 p.m. until 9 a.m. the next morning.

It also comes with dinner at the Simba Safari Lodge Restaurant and a light breakfast snack.

If you want to take your night-vision to the next level, the zoo is renting out bat detectors: handheld devices that let you hear the ultrasonic calls of bats that would typically be inaudible to the human ear.

Starting Aug. 13, visitors will also be able to tack on admission to the Toronto Zoo's light show, Terra Lumina, for an additional fee.