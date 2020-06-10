Toronto is getting a social distanced rage room inside a shipping container

If this pandemic stress and lockdown frustration have you feeling pent up, there is a new rage room coming to Toronto to let it all out and smash some stuff.

The new Smash Escape Room coming from July 16 to Sept. 27 will invite people inside a shipping container full of smashable items that have never been touched by anyone else.

"In an age of personal protective equipment, social distancing and the hesitation of touching things, we present a space which shifts that perspective to your primal advantage," reads a press release.

"Teams locked inside a room, needing to explore and touch everything to win a game, (it) is difficult to promise full disinfection before the next team arrives... so we thought, "what if we just throw everything out after each team?" Thus the Smash Escape Room came to be."

Local artists have been commissioned to produce piñatas, cardboard stand-ups, exploding pillows and many other paper-mâché smashable props that are replaced after each play.

"After each play, we gather the destroyed bits to shred, wash, pulp and reuse them for another batch of props. What can’t be reused is properly recycled or composted."

Players are also encourged to "bring safe items from home, including old monitors, paintings, furniture or broken electronics."

Payment is processed online beforehand and players are given a code to access the shipping container. The experience is available for one to four players and staff will be nearby monitoring the gameplay.

A Black-owned business, the rage room was created by Darren Christoper Projects and will donate a perentage of the proceeds to Black Lives Matter Toronto and Nia Centre.