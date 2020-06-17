The first baseman of the Blue Jays is refusing to pay rent on his Toronto condo

The nightmare of this pandemic has caused a lot of headaches for a lot of people, including two Toronto Blue Jays and their respective landlords.

Landlords for first baseman Rowdy Tellez and coach Mark Budzinski say they're owed thousands of dollars in rent for two condos neither player has ever lived in.

Both Tellez and Budzinski signed leases for the respective condos under the assumption that the would be there for the duration of the MLB season.

When the pandemic hit, the season was postponed and travel restrictions were implemented, neither ended up living in the condos.

Rowdy Tellez clearly needs to apply for CERB. — Stephen Boyles (@TheTrueBoyles) June 17, 2020

Now Tellez allegedly owes $4,100 in rent and Budzinski $9,300, both since the leases began in March.

How on earth does a guy fighting for a MLB roster spot like Rowdy Tellez get involved with a $16,000 rent dispute that makes it into the press. It looks kind of bad on him. Who is giving this kid advice? @BlueJays #payyourrent — Mark Norton (@Mgnorty) June 17, 2020

Toronto real estate lawyer Blair Drummie told the CBC that regardless of the situation, both men are bound by their contracts.

Mark Budzinski and Rowdy Tellez you guys make a Decent wage more than 99% of americans and canadians just pay your damn rent at the very worst what it does is supports a Toronto Family who has kindly let you rent their property for 6 months — Scott McMulkin (@realscott00) June 17, 2020

"They've signed a legally binding contract and unless there's something that says a pandemic allows us out the contract, they're likely out of luck," said Drummie.

Ryan "Rowdy" Tellez Pay your rent! You make so much money and we all have to pay our bills! We're all out of money. Greed doesn't look good on the team — Superior Humans (@superiorhumans) June 17, 2020

Right now it's unclear when the MLB season is set to resume and some staff is being asked to take a pay cut.

Poor Rowdy Tellez only made $90,000 US a month. — I M I (@FBurtrym) June 17, 2020

Despite this, Drummie says, "they have a legal responsibility to the landlord to pay rent."