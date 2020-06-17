Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rowdy tellez

The first baseman of the Blue Jays is refusing to pay rent on his Toronto condo

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The nightmare of this pandemic has caused a lot of headaches for a lot of people, including two Toronto Blue Jays and their respective landlords.

Landlords for first baseman Rowdy Tellez and coach Mark Budzinski say they're owed thousands of dollars in rent for two condos neither player has ever lived in.

Both Tellez and Budzinski signed leases for the respective condos under the assumption that the would be there for the duration of the MLB season.

When the pandemic hit, the season was postponed and travel restrictions were implemented, neither ended up living in the condos.

Now Tellez allegedly owes $4,100 in rent and Budzinski $9,300, both since the leases began in March.

Toronto real estate lawyer Blair Drummie told the CBC that regardless of the situation, both men are bound by their contracts.

"They've signed a legally binding contract and unless there's something that says a pandemic allows us out the contract, they're likely out of luck," said Drummie.

Right now it's unclear when the MLB season is set to resume and some staff is being asked to take a pay cut.

Despite this, Drummie says, "they have a legal responsibility to the landlord to pay rent."

Lead photo by

Toronto Blue Jays

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The first baseman of the Blue Jays is refusing to pay rent on his Toronto condo

The Niagara Falls zipline is reopening with new rules for social distancing

Toronto skateboard community to skate in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

The epic lavender farm near Toronto is reopening but only for a few visitors at a time

Toronto says it has a plan to open outdoor swimming pools this summer

GoodLife Fitness reveals details on when gym locations will be reopening in Ontario

Beaches and campsites are officially about to open in Ontario provincial parks

Toronto is getting a social distanced rage room inside a shipping container