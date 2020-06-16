The Niagara Falls zipline is reopening with new rules for social distancing

If you're ready to start actually leaving your home and partaking in certain (safe) activities as the province gradually reopens the economy, you'll be glad to know that the massive zipline in Niagara Falls is set to reopen this week.

The Niagara region is among those that have been given the go-ahead to enter Stage 2 of reopening by the provincial government, and WildPlay Niagara Falls announced on Instagram that the Zipline to the Falls will be open to the public starting this Friday.

But this experience is certainly not for the faint of heart.

The activity allows customers to witness unparalleled views of the American Falls and the Canadian Horseshoe Falls while dangling from a thrilling 67 metres (220 feet) above the Niagara River.

Riders are carried for 670 metres (2200 feet) at speeds of up to 70 km per hour along the edge of the famous Niagara River Great Gorge over to the Horseshoe Falls Landing and Observation Deck.

Given that we're still in the midst of a pandemic, WildPlay Niagara Falls says new guidelines from the Ontario government are in place and customers are being asked to pre-book and complete their waivers online.

Hours and availability are also limited, so be sure to check online before heading out for the adventure.

The experience costs $69.99 plus tax per person, and the nighttime zipline (where you can see the falls lit up in a variety of colours) will set you back $79.99 plus tax.

And if you're still not quite ready to leave the house, you can always check out the virtual zipline experience for a safer, easier way to watch the gorgeous falls from a distance.