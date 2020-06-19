Canadian government approves Toronto to be hub city when NHL resumes

It's looking more likely that Toronto might be a hub city for NHL games when the season resumes later this summer, according to an unofficial report.

A source close to the situation told The Canadian Press that the federal government has permitted either Toronto, Edmonton or Vancouver to serve as Canada's hub city.

Whichever is chosen would be one of two NHL hub cities. The other cities in the running are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The NHL had to present a plan that met public health requirements for Canada, specifically concerning the mandatory 14 day quarantine period for anyone entering the country.

Under a new cohort quarantine provision, NHL players would be kept separate from the general public and allowed to bypass the quarantine period.

Each Canadian city has approved the measure and the order just requires Governor General Julie Payette's signature.