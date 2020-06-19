Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nhl hub city

Canadian government approves Toronto to be hub city when NHL resumes

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's looking more likely that Toronto might be a hub city for NHL games when the season resumes later this summer, according to an unofficial report.

A source close to the situation told  The Canadian Press that the federal government has permitted either Toronto, Edmonton or Vancouver to serve as Canada's hub city.

Whichever is chosen would be one of two NHL hub cities. The other cities in the running are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The NHL had to present a plan that met public health requirements for Canada, specifically concerning the mandatory 14 day quarantine period for anyone entering the country.

Under a new cohort quarantine provision, NHL players would be kept separate from the general public and allowed to bypass the quarantine period.

Each Canadian city has approved the measure and the order just requires Governor General Julie Payette's signature.

Lead photo by

Toronto Maple Leafs

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Canadian government approves Toronto to be hub city when NHL resumes

6 beaches in Toronto opening for swimming next week

The first baseman of the Blue Jays is refusing to pay rent on his Toronto condo

The Niagara Falls zipline is reopening with new rules for social distancing

Toronto skateboard community to skate in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

The epic lavender farm near Toronto is reopening but only for a few visitors at a time

Toronto says it has a plan to open outdoor swimming pools this summer

GoodLife Fitness reveals details on when gym locations will be reopening in Ontario