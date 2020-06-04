NBA plans to restart its season in Orlando and here's what that means for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are going to Disney World in Orlando.

The NBA board of governors approved a plan today to restart the season next month using a 22-team format at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando so basketball lovers can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The league's plan was approved in a 29-1 vote, and the NBPA leadership is also expected to approve the plan soon enough.

Thankfully for Toronto basketball fans, the Toronto Raptors are among the nine Eastern Conference teams set to resume playing at the end of July, and 13 Western Conference teams are also included.

The NBA's return plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams.



Here's who's in, according to @wojespn.

According to ESPN, the plan includes "eight regular-season games, a possible play-in tournament for the eighth seed, and playoffs."

Sources also reportedly told ESPN that the league plans to test players for COVID-19 daily while in Orlando, and they'll remove a player immediately to quarantine and treat them individually if they test positive.

Welcome back, @NBA ✨ pic.twitter.com/Nc91ycGUuL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

Social distancing measures will also be implemented, and employees working at the Disney resort will also have to undergo similar safety measures.

Under the plan, the season will take place between July 31 and October 12.