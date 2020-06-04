Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nba orlando

NBA plans to restart its season in Orlando and here's what that means for the Raptors

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Raptors are going to Disney World in Orlando.

The NBA board of governors approved a plan today to restart the season next month using a 22-team format at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando so basketball lovers can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The league's plan was approved in a 29-1 vote, and the NBPA leadership is also expected to approve the plan soon enough.

Thankfully for Toronto basketball fans, the Toronto Raptors are among the nine Eastern Conference teams set to resume playing at the end of July, and 13 Western Conference teams are also included. 

According to ESPN, the plan includes "eight regular-season games, a possible play-in tournament for the eighth seed, and playoffs."

Sources also reportedly told ESPN that the league plans to test players for COVID-19 daily while in Orlando, and they'll remove a player immediately to quarantine and treat them individually if they test positive. 

Social distancing measures will also be implemented, and employees working at the Disney resort will also have to undergo similar safety measures.

Under the plan, the season will take place between July 31 and October 12.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Vince Carter's NBA career is officially over and fans want a proper send off

NBA plans to restart its season in Orlando and here's what that means for the Raptors

Wasaga Beach really doesn't want you to visit

Popular beach in Ontario shuts down for the rest of the summer

Ontario says backcountry and crown land camping will be allowed starting this week

Popular Toronto gym locked out by landlord after owing more than $100K

Toronto just got 40 km of expanded bike routes

This is how GoodLife Fitness plans to reopen its gyms in Toronto