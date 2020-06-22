The real life Mario Kart style race track in Niagara Falls is about to open for the summer

For all the kids, teens and adults that have grown up with a certain beloved moustached plumber, this one’s for you. Niagara Falls is officially reopening their Mario Kart style race track this summer.

While it doesn’t seem like amusement parks will be opening anytime soon, the themed race track at the Falls will be reopening this Thursday.

Niagara Speedway, Canada’s first ever elevated go-kart race course combines the go-kart racing experience with something like a rollercoaster ride.

The popular Nintendo game becomes reality on this extensive race course spread across four acres and through a four-story helical spiral followed by a two-tiered coaster style ramp running into another spiral.

The colourful go-karts race up to a maximum speed of 32 km per hour with enough leg room for people of all heights.

Drivers must pay $12 for a five minute ride, while riders in the passenger seat pay $4 per five minute session. For drivers who want to ride with a passenger, they must be at least 18-years-old and meet the park’s height requirements.

The course will be reopening with some new measures and restrictions in place.

All staff will be donning masks, gloves and face shields and all equipment will be thoroughly sanitized after each use. Niagara Speedway is also limiting the number of individuals in a kart to one driver and one passenger and reducing the number of karts racing on the track.