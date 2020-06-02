Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Cobourg beach closed

Popular beach in Ontario shuts down for the rest of the summer

At least one Ontario beach will not be reopening this summer as Cobourg Beach is set to remain closed until August 31.

The popular day trip destination in Victoria Park Campground won't see beachgoers arrive this season after local town council voted to keep the beach grounds closed.

The move was voted on Monday after a two and a half-hour debate where it was decided that the beach grounds would not reopen and that metal fencing with barriers would be erected around the perimeter instead.

Bylaw and police enforcement will be patrolling the area to ensure anyone who visits is complying with provincial health and safety protocols, including physical distancing measures.

Signage will be placed along Highway 401 and along streets leading into the area as well.

Cobourg Town Council has also requested a report on waterfront area activities over the course of the next few weeks that includes suggestions on how it might reopen the beach with restricted use.

Beaches across Ontario have remained closed to deter public gatherings in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

There is concern as well from local residents surrounding out-of-town visitors who may increase the risk of exposure to the virus.

There has been no word yet on when and if all beaches in Ontario will reopen this season or what measures would be implemented if they do.

