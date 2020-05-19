Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
queens plate 2020

Woodbine Racetrack says Queen's Plate will still take place in Toronto this summer

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Not all is lost in Toronto this summer by way of events as the 2020 Queen's Plate horse race plans to go ahead.

Woodbine Entertainment issued a statement yesterday that that race will proceed in September at Woodbine Racetrack.

"On Victoria Day, a day in which Canada honours Queen Victoria, Woodbine Entertainment is pleased to announce that The Queen’s Plate will remain as the longest continuously run Thoroughbred stakes race in North America," it said.

"The 161st running of The Queen's Plate will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Ontario."

The website notes that "a decision around a ticketed spectator-attended Queen’s Plate event has not yet been made."

Currently, horse racing is scheduled to reopen without spectators on June 5 at Mohawk Park and June 6 at Woodbine.

The original date for the Queen's Plate was scheduled June 27 and had been postponed prior to the announcement.

Ticket holders for the original date "continue to have the option to either keep their reserved seats for the new date or receive a full refund."

Lead photo by

Woodbine Racetrack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Tennis courts have begun to open in Toronto and here's what the new rules look like

Expect lots of changes if sports fields in Ontario reopen for soccer and other team play

Woodbine Racetrack says Queen's Plate will still take place in Toronto this summer

Here's how gyms in Ontario are preparing to reopen

Toronto golf courses now open but some say they should have been made public parks

These are the new rules for golf courses when they open in Ontario

Toronto is cancelling all planned 2020 summer day camps

Golf courses and off-leash dog parks expected to open soon in Toronto