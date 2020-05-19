Woodbine Racetrack says Queen's Plate will still take place in Toronto this summer

Not all is lost in Toronto this summer by way of events as the 2020 Queen's Plate horse race plans to go ahead.

Woodbine Entertainment issued a statement yesterday that that race will proceed in September at Woodbine Racetrack.

New Queen’s Plate date announced! The 161st edition of the oldest continuously run race in North America, The Queen’s Plate, will happen on September 12, 2020! #QP20 pic.twitter.com/jQ1KCyOm7D — Woodbine Racetrack (@WoodbineTB) May 18, 2020

"On Victoria Day, a day in which Canada honours Queen Victoria, Woodbine Entertainment is pleased to announce that The Queen’s Plate will remain as the longest continuously run Thoroughbred stakes race in North America," it said.

"The 161st running of The Queen's Plate will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Ontario."

The website notes that "a decision around a ticketed spectator-attended Queen’s Plate event has not yet been made."

Currently, horse racing is scheduled to reopen without spectators on June 5 at Mohawk Park and June 6 at Woodbine.

The original date for the Queen's Plate was scheduled June 27 and had been postponed prior to the announcement.

Ticket holders for the original date "continue to have the option to either keep their reserved seats for the new date or receive a full refund."