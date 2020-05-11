These are the rules for camping in Ontario right now

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
camping in ontario

Camping in Ontario is one of the best summer activities out there. And as provincial parks and conservation reserves begin to reopen to the public this week, many are likely wondering if this means the camping season can finally begin. 

But unfortunately, camping is still currently prohibited in Ontario.

When the government announced on Saturday that parks and conservation reserves would be reopening this week, they also specified that it would only be for limited day-use activities. 

"At this time, camping and other activities are not permitted at any provincial park or conservation reserve," said the government in a statement

"All buildings and facilities including washrooms, water taps, campgrounds, backcountry campsites, roofed accommodations, playgrounds, and beaches continue to be closed."

According to Ontario Parks, these rules will be gradually amended and adapted over the next few weeks based on the situation of the public health crisis. 

"Over the next several weeks, we will gradually increase the recreational opportunities we offer at Ontario Parks, including camping, but only when it is safe to do so," they wrote on their website.

"We will be continually assessing our approach and may need to make adjustments to services depending on the advice of the province’s medical officials."

Ontario Parks is currently accepting future reservations for the 2020 camping season, though they'll be automatically cancelled and customers will receive a full refund with no penalty if they're impacted by continuous closures. 

"We understand this gradual approach to opening parks may impact many Ontarians’ summer plans," wrote Ontario Parks online. 

"The health and well-being of visitors and staff will always be our number one consideration as we decide how and when to open parks and services."

The provincial government has also said that Ontario Parks' staff will be conducting critical maintenance and other parks start-up procedures over the next few weeks so that more recreational activities and facilities will be available when it is safe to reopen them.

