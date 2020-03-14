A spa in Toronto now has silent days where talking is totally prohibited

Silence is golden, according to a certain spa in Toronto that's banning talking two days a week.

Tuesdays and Thursdays at Body Blitz Spa are now totally silent. The sauna, steam rooms and showers have always been designated quiet zones, but now there's no talking at the spa at all on these special days.

While some enjoy the social aspect of talking and laughing while basking in the therapeutic waters, others prefer to recharge in solitude to the sweet sound of silence.

"Body Blitz Spa decided to implement Silent Days every Tuesday and Thursday as many of our guests prefer a quiet and calm environment while visiting our Therapeutic Waters Circuit," says a spokesperson from the spa. Silent Days were implemented starting in February 2020.

"The core philosophy of Body Blitz Spa has always been Health by Water," says Parisima Baha, Social Media Manager. "Providing a silent environment adds to the benefits of de-stressing, decompressing, and escaping noise pollution.

"Many of the women who come to our spa during our Silent Days need this quiet time to disconnect, while on other days, they visit to unwind and restore their mind and body with friends or family. We think its great that our communal spa can offer both the quiet social and silent days."

Scandinave Blue just outside Toronto already requires silence on site, and like Body Blitz prohibits digital devices and cell phones. One of the most famous silent spas in the world is Therme Laa in Austria, offering a sauna, steam baths and other body treatments.