Someone in Toronto created neighbourhood bingo cards for family walks

Spring is here but with many of us in self-isolation, we will only get to experience the warmer weather and see the plants begin to sprout on the rare occasion we step outside.

Thankfully, Toronto resident Feanna Drake came through to help us all make the most of every precious fresh air break when she posted a series of neighbourhood bingo sheets to the Leaside Community Facebook group.

A Toronto couple made these awesome neighbourhood bingo cards families can use when going for a walk outdoors #Toronto pic.twitter.com/D0laqf23bd — blogTO (@blogTO) March 20, 2020

"Hi friends," she wrote in the post. "Lou's made these Bingo sheets to share. If you are still going for family walks (avoiding others of course) please have some fun playing neighbourhood bingo."

"There are 4 versions so you can compete for 1 line, x, 2 lines, etc. or you can print 1 version and try to fill the whole card as a family (could take a few walks). Enjoy. *Note: he made the cards but not the graphics."

Drake said she and her husband Lou were looking for for a fun activity they could do with their kids over the next few weeks while easing some of the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus news cycle.

"Everyone is is in the same boat, cooped up, needing distraction so we thought why not share the cards in our Leaside community group?" Drake told me via Facebook.

They sourced graphics from the web of things like a pine cone, dog, red door and Little Free Library to make up the cards and added their own topics. Simple, everyday objects that seem all the more significant at a time when nearly everyone in the city is inside.

While health officials are urging everyone to practice responsible social distancing as a way to mitigate the rick of spreading COVID-19, if you do go outside, they recommend keeping a distance of a least two metres apart from others and wash your hands when you get home.

"We're just hoping it helps people have a bit of fun in this otherwise heavy time," said Drake.