There's now officially a locker room ban for all Toronto sports teams because of coronavirus

In the wake of increased COVID-19 precautions in the sports world, precautions have officially hit the locker rooms.

Yesterday, the NBA, NHL, MLB, AND MLS put out a joint statement regarding a new ban against nonessential personnel inside locker rooms and clubhouses.

"After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice," says the statement.

The news comes after warnings against contact between Raptors players and their fans. While media will still be able to talk to players, they'll have to do so outside of their usual access points.

That policy applies to all games at the Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena, and BMO Field.

"MLSE is in regular contact with Toronto Public Health to implement their recommended measures to prevent any risk to the general public and those attending events in our venues," said the MLSE, which operates Scotiabank and investments in BMO Field.

MLSE says they're making more hand sanitizer stations available within their venues, but recommend that fans stay home if they're ill.