Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has the highest winning percentage in NBA history

All we do is win, win, win no matter what: The Toronto Raptors are on a record-breaking winning streak right now, especially after pummeling the Pacers on Sunday.

It's been six weeks since Toronto's last losing game — the Raps are now at 42-15 — and while that's great for Lowry, Siakam, VanVleet, and Ibaka, it's even better for head coach Nick Nurse, who is now the coach with the highest winning percentage in NBA history. 

Beating legends like Steve Kerr and Phil Jackson with a 100-39 record (not including postseason,) Nurse is also now in the league of pros to win an NBA championship in their first year as head coach. 

Of course, Nurse hasn't played nearly as many games as Kerr or Jackson (a Hall of Famer with 11 NBA titles who never lost a single one of his 20 seasons). 

Still, given the numbers, Nurse is the winningest (yeah that's a word) coach in history right now.

Plus he's also won Coach of the Month twice this season. Our team has the rest of the season to go, but still, we stan The Raps' bespectacled boss.

